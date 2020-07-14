All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:05 AM

Park On Burke

4747 Burke Rd · (409) 204-4868
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Pasadena
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

4747 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX 77504

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

1 Bedroom

A1-1

$775

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

2 Bedrooms

B1-1

$810

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

C1-1

$935

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

D1-1

$1,025

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

E1-1

$1,260

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park On Burke.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
e-payments
guest parking
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40, $60
Deposit: $150(one bedroom) , $200 (two bedroom), $300 (three bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $1/month, Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park On Burke have any available units?
Park On Burke offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $775, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $810, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,260. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Park On Burke have?
Some of Park On Burke's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park On Burke currently offering any rent specials?
Park On Burke is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park On Burke pet-friendly?
Yes, Park On Burke is pet friendly.
Does Park On Burke offer parking?
Yes, Park On Burke offers parking.
Does Park On Burke have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park On Burke does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park On Burke have a pool?
Yes, Park On Burke has a pool.
Does Park On Burke have accessible units?
No, Park On Burke does not have accessible units.
Does Park On Burke have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park On Burke has units with dishwashers.
