8966 Hialeah Circle S

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room

Fully Updated gorgeous home in highly sought after area featuring 2 extra large living spaces. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with stunning granite countertops & white cabinetry, 2 dining areas. Large bedrooms with functional layout with him and hers closet. Bathrooms have been completely renovated. New crown molding and baseboards through out home. New Wood Laminate and ceramic tile floors. Second large living area converted into game room or with wet bar. Large covered back porch perfect for entertaining & outdoor enjoyment.