Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

8966 Hialeah Circle S

8966 Hialeah Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

8966 Hialeah Circle South, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
Fully Updated gorgeous home in highly sought after area featuring 2 extra large living spaces. Beautifully updated eat-in kitchen with stunning granite countertops & white cabinetry, 2 dining areas. Large bedrooms with functional layout with him and hers closet. Bathrooms have been completely renovated. New crown molding and baseboards through out home. New Wood Laminate and ceramic tile floors. Second large living area converted into game room or with wet bar. Large covered back porch perfect for entertaining & outdoor enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have any available units?
8966 Hialeah Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have?
Some of 8966 Hialeah Circle S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8966 Hialeah Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
8966 Hialeah Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8966 Hialeah Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 8966 Hialeah Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S offer parking?
No, 8966 Hialeah Circle S does not offer parking.
Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8966 Hialeah Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have a pool?
No, 8966 Hialeah Circle S does not have a pool.
Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have accessible units?
No, 8966 Hialeah Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 8966 Hialeah Circle S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8966 Hialeah Circle S has units with dishwashers.

