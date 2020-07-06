8816 Bridge Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW- be the first occupant of this gorgeous TOWNHOME! END UNIT in desirable HomeTown Canal District! Bright and light floorplan with wood-look tile throughout. Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large pantry. Master suite offers granite countertops, separate vanities, large glass shower, and walkin closet. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and secondary bath has granite. There is a 2 car attached garage and a quaint Private Open patio. NO PETS please! HOA dues are paid by landlord. Move in ready today!