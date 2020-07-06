All apartments in North Richland Hills
8816 Bridge Street

Location

8816 Bridge St, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW- be the first occupant of this gorgeous TOWNHOME! END UNIT in desirable HomeTown Canal District! Bright and light floorplan with wood-look tile throughout. Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large pantry. Master suite offers granite countertops, separate vanities, large glass shower, and walkin closet. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and secondary bath has granite. There is a 2 car attached garage and a quaint Private Open patio. NO PETS please! HOA dues are paid by landlord. Move in ready today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8816 Bridge Street have any available units?
8816 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8816 Bridge Street have?
Some of 8816 Bridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8816 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
8816 Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8816 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 8816 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8816 Bridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 8816 Bridge Street offers parking.
Does 8816 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8816 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8816 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 8816 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 8816 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 8816 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8816 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8816 Bridge Street has units with dishwashers.

