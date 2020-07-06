8816 Bridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW- be the first occupant of this gorgeous TOWNHOME! END UNIT in desirable HomeTown Canal District! Bright and light floorplan with wood-look tile throughout. Kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large pantry. Master suite offers granite countertops, separate vanities, large glass shower, and walkin closet. The secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and secondary bath has granite. There is a 2 car attached garage and a quaint Private Open patio. NO PETS please! HOA dues are paid by landlord. Move in ready today!