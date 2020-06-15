All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like
8769 Bridge Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8769 Bridge Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:14 PM

8769 Bridge Street

8769 Bridge Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8769 Bridge Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible Opportunity! Two-story Luxury Townhome with 3 Bedrooms in desirable Hometown Subdivision. Enjoy the first floor bright and open floor plan with 2 living spaces and wood floors throughout. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops and a large island. The spacious second floor offers a Master Retreat and 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets. Large covered and private patio. Convenient lifestyle with walking distance to parks, ponds, and jogging paths. Minutes away from entrainment and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8769 Bridge Street have any available units?
8769 Bridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8769 Bridge Street have?
Some of 8769 Bridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8769 Bridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
8769 Bridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8769 Bridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 8769 Bridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8769 Bridge Street offer parking?
No, 8769 Bridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 8769 Bridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8769 Bridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8769 Bridge Street have a pool?
No, 8769 Bridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 8769 Bridge Street have accessible units?
No, 8769 Bridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8769 Bridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8769 Bridge Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsNorth Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College DistrictDallas Theological Seminary