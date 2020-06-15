8769 Bridge Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Incredible Opportunity! Two-story Luxury Townhome with 3 Bedrooms in desirable Hometown Subdivision. Enjoy the first floor bright and open floor plan with 2 living spaces and wood floors throughout. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, granite countertops and a large island. The spacious second floor offers a Master Retreat and 2 additional bedrooms with walk in closets. Large covered and private patio. Convenient lifestyle with walking distance to parks, ponds, and jogging paths. Minutes away from entrainment and dining.