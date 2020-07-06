8716 Ice House Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage new construction

Brand new Colonial townhouse. Downstairs find study, living and formal dining. Kitchen offers 11 foot center island ideal for family and party time. Custom cabinets with SS appliances. Granite counter tops. Private study plus an additional desk nook off the kitchen. Upstairs has three bedrooms and walk in closets. Convenient upstairs laundry room with cabinets and hanging space. Lots of energy saving features including extra insulation and 16+ SEER HVAC. Private 13 x 9 patio. Community includes playground, jogging path and park. Front yard care included. No pets and no smoking. No exceptions. Vacant and ready for a quick move in.