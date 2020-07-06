All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8716 Ice House Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8716 Ice House Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8716 Ice House Drive

8716 Ice House Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8716 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
new construction
Brand new Colonial townhouse. Downstairs find study, living and formal dining. Kitchen offers 11 foot center island ideal for family and party time. Custom cabinets with SS appliances. Granite counter tops. Private study plus an additional desk nook off the kitchen. Upstairs has three bedrooms and walk in closets. Convenient upstairs laundry room with cabinets and hanging space. Lots of energy saving features including extra insulation and 16+ SEER HVAC. Private 13 x 9 patio. Community includes playground, jogging path and park. Front yard care included. No pets and no smoking. No exceptions. Vacant and ready for a quick move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8716 Ice House Drive have any available units?
8716 Ice House Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8716 Ice House Drive have?
Some of 8716 Ice House Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8716 Ice House Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8716 Ice House Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8716 Ice House Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8716 Ice House Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8716 Ice House Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8716 Ice House Drive offers parking.
Does 8716 Ice House Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8716 Ice House Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8716 Ice House Drive have a pool?
No, 8716 Ice House Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8716 Ice House Drive have accessible units?
No, 8716 Ice House Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8716 Ice House Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8716 Ice House Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Dolce Living Home Town
6100 Ashbury St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary