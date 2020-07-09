8612 Brookridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great neighborhood with large lots and trees. Super Birdville schools. Home has been wonderfully prepared for the next tenant. Granite countertops, beautiful flooring throughout, gorgeous bathrooms, clean paint and fresh carpet. Flexible floor plan with 2 living rooms, one of which could be used as a formal dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and good appliances. The oven is a new GE model and the cooktop is a new Frigidaire model. Very large backyard with grass and large trees. Dogs allowed with a $250 pet deposit as well as a $250 non-refundable fee. Non-aggressive breeds only. To be approved by the owner on a case specific basis. Room for full-sized washer and dryer. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!