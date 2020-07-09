All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:30 AM

8612 Brookridge Drive

8612 Brookridge Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8612 Brookridge Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great neighborhood with large lots and trees. Super Birdville schools. Home has been wonderfully prepared for the next tenant. Granite countertops, beautiful flooring throughout, gorgeous bathrooms, clean paint and fresh carpet. Flexible floor plan with 2 living rooms, one of which could be used as a formal dining area. Kitchen has plenty of cabinets and good appliances. The oven is a new GE model and the cooktop is a new Frigidaire model. Very large backyard with grass and large trees. Dogs allowed with a $250 pet deposit as well as a $250 non-refundable fee. Non-aggressive breeds only. To be approved by the owner on a case specific basis. Room for full-sized washer and dryer. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8612 Brookridge Drive have any available units?
8612 Brookridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8612 Brookridge Drive have?
Some of 8612 Brookridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8612 Brookridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8612 Brookridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8612 Brookridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8612 Brookridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8612 Brookridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8612 Brookridge Drive offers parking.
Does 8612 Brookridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8612 Brookridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8612 Brookridge Drive have a pool?
No, 8612 Brookridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8612 Brookridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 8612 Brookridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8612 Brookridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8612 Brookridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

