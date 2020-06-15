8434 Odell Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Elegant and modest home with great backyard covered deck. Friendly safe neighborhood ready for your family. Located near excellent schools, close to major HWYs and DFW airport. Refrigerator stays. Tile floors, hardwood floors, microwave, cook top & oven, breakfast bar opening to huge family room with cozy brick fireplace ,elegant formal dining, inviting master suite, bath with double sinks, updated separate shower, jetted tub, 2 over sized master closets, split bedrooms with secondary bath, shower combo. Great entry to the foyer with elegant Tiffany lighting Hurry this one wont last.