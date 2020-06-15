All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 8434 Odell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
8434 Odell Street
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:26 AM

8434 Odell Street

8434 Odell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

8434 Odell Street, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Elegant and modest home with great backyard covered deck. Friendly safe neighborhood ready for your family. Located near excellent schools, close to major HWYs and DFW airport. Refrigerator stays. Tile floors, hardwood floors, microwave, cook top & oven, breakfast bar opening to huge family room with cozy brick fireplace ,elegant formal dining, inviting master suite, bath with double sinks, updated separate shower, jetted tub, 2 over sized master closets, split bedrooms with secondary bath, shower combo. Great entry to the foyer with elegant Tiffany lighting Hurry this one wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8434 Odell Street have any available units?
8434 Odell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8434 Odell Street have?
Some of 8434 Odell Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8434 Odell Street currently offering any rent specials?
8434 Odell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8434 Odell Street pet-friendly?
No, 8434 Odell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8434 Odell Street offer parking?
No, 8434 Odell Street does not offer parking.
Does 8434 Odell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8434 Odell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8434 Odell Street have a pool?
No, 8434 Odell Street does not have a pool.
Does 8434 Odell Street have accessible units?
No, 8434 Odell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8434 Odell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8434 Odell Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Shadow Creek
6715 Buenos Aires Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Grayson Ridge
6901 NE Loop 820
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
26 at City Point
4201 City Point Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary