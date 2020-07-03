All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
8300 Forest Glenn
Last updated July 22 2019 at 7:14 PM

8300 Forest Glenn

8300 Forest Glenn · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8300 Forest Glenn, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
guest suite
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
guest suite
media room
Well cared for single level house in beautiful Forest Glenn! 4BR with three way split with guest suite, 3 full baths plus office*Large master bath with walk-in shower and jetted tub*Granite Kitchen, bar and island*Hardwood dining,living room and office floors*Gas cook top*Central vacuum*Blinds throughout*Covered patio*New wood fence*Sprinkler system*Keller ISD*one block from beautiful Tommy and Sue Brown NRH Park*NRH Hike and Bike Trails*Shopping, restaurants, groceries just minutes away including new Alamo theater*Price includes mowing at owner expense*Come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8300 Forest Glenn have any available units?
8300 Forest Glenn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8300 Forest Glenn have?
Some of 8300 Forest Glenn's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8300 Forest Glenn currently offering any rent specials?
8300 Forest Glenn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8300 Forest Glenn pet-friendly?
No, 8300 Forest Glenn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8300 Forest Glenn offer parking?
No, 8300 Forest Glenn does not offer parking.
Does 8300 Forest Glenn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8300 Forest Glenn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8300 Forest Glenn have a pool?
No, 8300 Forest Glenn does not have a pool.
Does 8300 Forest Glenn have accessible units?
No, 8300 Forest Glenn does not have accessible units.
Does 8300 Forest Glenn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8300 Forest Glenn has units with dishwashers.

