8300 Forest Glenn

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher guest suite fireplace media room

Well cared for single level house in beautiful Forest Glenn! 4BR with three way split with guest suite, 3 full baths plus office*Large master bath with walk-in shower and jetted tub*Granite Kitchen, bar and island*Hardwood dining,living room and office floors*Gas cook top*Central vacuum*Blinds throughout*Covered patio*New wood fence*Sprinkler system*Keller ISD*one block from beautiful Tommy and Sue Brown NRH Park*NRH Hike and Bike Trails*Shopping, restaurants, groceries just minutes away including new Alamo theater*Price includes mowing at owner expense*Come see!