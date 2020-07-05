8021 Lynda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated home that backs to a park! Large bedrooms with laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. Living room features vaulted ceiling with wood burning fireplace and brand new wood look tile. Stainless steel dishwasher and fridge that stays! Newer energy efficient windows. The home has been freshly painted. Big backyard with a covered patio. No pets or smoking allowed.