Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8021 Lynda Lane

8021 Lynda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8021 Lynda Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated home that backs to a park! Large bedrooms with laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. Living room features vaulted ceiling with wood burning fireplace and brand new wood look tile. Stainless steel dishwasher and fridge that stays! Newer energy efficient windows. The home has been freshly painted. Big backyard with a covered patio. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8021 Lynda Lane have any available units?
8021 Lynda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8021 Lynda Lane have?
Some of 8021 Lynda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8021 Lynda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8021 Lynda Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8021 Lynda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8021 Lynda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8021 Lynda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8021 Lynda Lane offers parking.
Does 8021 Lynda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8021 Lynda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8021 Lynda Lane have a pool?
No, 8021 Lynda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8021 Lynda Lane have accessible units?
No, 8021 Lynda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8021 Lynda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8021 Lynda Lane has units with dishwashers.

