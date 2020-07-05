Updated home that backs to a park! Large bedrooms with laminate wood floors in the bedrooms. Living room features vaulted ceiling with wood burning fireplace and brand new wood look tile. Stainless steel dishwasher and fridge that stays! Newer energy efficient windows. The home has been freshly painted. Big backyard with a covered patio. No pets or smoking allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8021 Lynda Lane have any available units?
8021 Lynda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.