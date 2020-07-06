8017 Caladium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained and recently painted 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great location. Kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of storage and counter space. Spacious master retreat features a large walk in closet and an attached bathroom with dual vanities. Fenced backyard area is great for entertaining and features a spacious patio and ample room for a garden. Conveniently located close to 820 and 183 and Just a short commute to DFW Airport, Downtown Fort Worth, and Rangers Ballpark. Walking distance to highly rated Birdville ISD schools including Smithfield Elementary+Middle and Birdville High.