North Richland Hills, TX
8017 Caladium Drive
Last updated January 20 2020 at 8:34 PM

8017 Caladium Drive

8017 Caladium Drive · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

8017 Caladium Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained and recently painted 2 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in a great location. Kitchen features stainless appliances and lots of storage and counter space. Spacious master retreat features a large walk in closet and an attached bathroom with dual vanities. Fenced backyard area is great for entertaining and features a spacious patio and ample room for a garden. Conveniently located close to 820 and 183 and Just a short commute to DFW Airport, Downtown Fort Worth, and Rangers Ballpark. Walking distance to highly rated Birdville ISD schools including Smithfield Elementary+Middle and Birdville High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8017 Caladium Drive have any available units?
8017 Caladium Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 8017 Caladium Drive have?
Some of 8017 Caladium Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8017 Caladium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8017 Caladium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8017 Caladium Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8017 Caladium Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 8017 Caladium Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8017 Caladium Drive offers parking.
Does 8017 Caladium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8017 Caladium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8017 Caladium Drive have a pool?
No, 8017 Caladium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8017 Caladium Drive have accessible units?
No, 8017 Caladium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8017 Caladium Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8017 Caladium Drive has units with dishwashers.

