All apartments in North Richland Hills
Find more places like 7904 Maplewood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7904 Maplewood Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

7904 Maplewood Avenue

7904 Maplewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Richland Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

7904 Maplewood Avenue, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Sought out cozy home in North Richland Hills area. Very attractive location that is located off the highway for easy access for commutes. This gem has recently been updated with brand new shiny wood like floors throughout the home. Lease INCLUDES new dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer! The garage has been converted to a room for extra living space for either a man cave or a bedroom. Home also has a gated fence that leads to the rear of the home with two covered car ports. This will not last long! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have any available units?
7904 Maplewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have?
Some of 7904 Maplewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7904 Maplewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7904 Maplewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7904 Maplewood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7904 Maplewood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7904 Maplewood Avenue offers parking.
Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7904 Maplewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 7904 Maplewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7904 Maplewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7904 Maplewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7904 Maplewood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Hilltop
6424 Iron Horse Blvd
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Venue at Hometown
9012 Courtenay St
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Emerald Park Apartments
8341 Emerald Hills Way
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Castlewinds
4205 Rufe Snow Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Oxford at Iron Horse
6100 Browning Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Delano at North Richland Hills
6250 Rosewood Dr
North Richland Hills, TX 76180
The Meadows at North Richland Hills
8515 Boulevard 26
North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Similar Pages

North Richland Hills 1 BedroomsNorth Richland Hills 2 Bedrooms
North Richland Hills Apartments with ParkingNorth Richland Hills Dog Friendly Apartments
North Richland Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TX
DeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary