7904 Maplewood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

Sought out cozy home in North Richland Hills area. Very attractive location that is located off the highway for easy access for commutes. This gem has recently been updated with brand new shiny wood like floors throughout the home. Lease INCLUDES new dishwasher, refrigerator, and washer and dryer! The garage has been converted to a room for extra living space for either a man cave or a bedroom. Home also has a gated fence that leads to the rear of the home with two covered car ports. This will not last long! Come check it out!