Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This amazing single story home is located in North Richland Hills. The entryway gives way to an open concept home with hardwood floors. An updated kitchen features newly installed granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are three nicely sized bedrooms with a large hall bathroom with granite countertops. The lovely large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom with granite countertops. It addition this home uses Solar energy with Green Mountain so it's a great savings. This home is a must see. Please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7844 Harwood Road have any available units?
7844 Harwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.