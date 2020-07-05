All apartments in North Richland Hills
7844 Harwood Road
7844 Harwood Road

7844 Harwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

7844 Harwood Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. This amazing single story home is located in North Richland Hills. The entryway gives way to an open concept home with hardwood floors. An updated kitchen features newly installed granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There are three nicely sized bedrooms with a large hall bathroom with granite countertops. The lovely large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and an updated master bathroom with granite countertops. It addition this home uses Solar energy with Green Mountain so it's a great savings. This home is a must see. Please log on to www.showmojo.com or contact Aleshia Butler at 817-298-7457.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7844 Harwood Road have any available units?
7844 Harwood Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7844 Harwood Road have?
Some of 7844 Harwood Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7844 Harwood Road currently offering any rent specials?
7844 Harwood Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7844 Harwood Road pet-friendly?
No, 7844 Harwood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7844 Harwood Road offer parking?
No, 7844 Harwood Road does not offer parking.
Does 7844 Harwood Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7844 Harwood Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7844 Harwood Road have a pool?
No, 7844 Harwood Road does not have a pool.
Does 7844 Harwood Road have accessible units?
No, 7844 Harwood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7844 Harwood Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7844 Harwood Road does not have units with dishwashers.

