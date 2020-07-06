7722 Mary Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This dazzling 3/1.5 duplex has been completed renovated to include wood like plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms, and a gorgeous 2 tone greige paint. The kitchen has been upgraded with bright white cabinets, granite countertops, and new fixtures. In the bathroom, the shower has been completely retiled with modern travertine type tile. Master bedroom is complete with an in suite half bath. Large fenced backyard with 2 car carport. Landscaping included in rent!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.