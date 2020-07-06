7722 Mary Drive

All apartments in North Richland Hills
Location

7722 Mary Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This dazzling 3/1.5 duplex has been completed renovated to include wood like plank flooring in all living areas, upgraded carpeting in both bedrooms, and a gorgeous 2 tone greige paint. The kitchen has been upgraded with bright white cabinets, granite countertops, and new fixtures. In the bathroom, the shower has been completely retiled with modern travertine type tile. Master bedroom is complete with an in suite half bath. Large fenced backyard with 2 car carport. Landscaping included in rent!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

