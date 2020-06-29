All apartments in North Richland Hills
7704 Jamie Renee Lane

Location

7704 Jamie Renee Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Adorable two bedroom, two full bath Duplex in pristine condition for lease in quiet neighborhood. One covered parking - carport with storage closet. Updated with new plank flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances including built in microwave, new countertops, fresh paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Huge fenced back yard. Prime location in highly sought after Birdville ISD - Smithfield Elementary. Too cute must see it for yourself! One pet permitted - size and breed restrictions up to landlord's discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have any available units?
7704 Jamie Renee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have?
Some of 7704 Jamie Renee Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7704 Jamie Renee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7704 Jamie Renee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7704 Jamie Renee Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane offers parking.
Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have a pool?
No, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have accessible units?
No, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7704 Jamie Renee Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7704 Jamie Renee Lane has units with dishwashers.

