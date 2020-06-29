7704 Jamie Renee Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Adorable two bedroom, two full bath Duplex in pristine condition for lease in quiet neighborhood. One covered parking - carport with storage closet. Updated with new plank flooring, new carpet, stainless steel appliances including built in microwave, new countertops, fresh paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Wood burning fireplace. Huge fenced back yard. Prime location in highly sought after Birdville ISD - Smithfield Elementary. Too cute must see it for yourself! One pet permitted - size and breed restrictions up to landlord's discretion.