Stylish,stained concrete floors throughout the entire downstairs. All new carpet upstairs.Large living or dining room off entry.Second living room opens in large kitchen.Granite countertops,subway tile,white cabinetry,black and ss appliances.Bonus sunroom on back of home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath downstairs as well as upstairs. Laundry connections in garage. Heavily shaded lot. Large storage shed in backyard.