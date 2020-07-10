All apartments in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX
7412 Deaver Drive
Last updated June 6 2020 at 7:07 PM

7412 Deaver Drive

7412 Deaver Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7412 Deaver Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
College Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom house has had it’s HGTV makeover! OPEN CONCEPT! Stylish NEW vinyl flooring throughout compliments the contemporary color scheme. CUSTOM TILE backsplash over GRANITE in the kitchen with BRAND NEW ‘Shaker’ style cabinets. Kitchen includes bar seating & New Stainless Appliances. WOW! 2 Pantries PLUS a BONUS Computer Study nook with built-in desk. Hall Bathroom makeover includes double vanity with quartz tops and new tub and surround with custom tile accents. New fashion lighting added throughout. LARGE BEDROOMS & CLOSETS, plus ample linen storage. Covered Patio for family fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7412 Deaver Drive have any available units?
7412 Deaver Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7412 Deaver Drive have?
Some of 7412 Deaver Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7412 Deaver Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7412 Deaver Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7412 Deaver Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7412 Deaver Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7412 Deaver Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7412 Deaver Drive offers parking.
Does 7412 Deaver Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7412 Deaver Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7412 Deaver Drive have a pool?
No, 7412 Deaver Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7412 Deaver Drive have accessible units?
No, 7412 Deaver Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7412 Deaver Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7412 Deaver Drive has units with dishwashers.

