7412 Deaver Drive

This 4 bedroom house has had it’s HGTV makeover! OPEN CONCEPT! Stylish NEW vinyl flooring throughout compliments the contemporary color scheme. CUSTOM TILE backsplash over GRANITE in the kitchen with BRAND NEW ‘Shaker’ style cabinets. Kitchen includes bar seating & New Stainless Appliances. WOW! 2 Pantries PLUS a BONUS Computer Study nook with built-in desk. Hall Bathroom makeover includes double vanity with quartz tops and new tub and surround with custom tile accents. New fashion lighting added throughout. LARGE BEDROOMS & CLOSETS, plus ample linen storage. Covered Patio for family fun!