Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
7301 Turner Terrace
Last updated October 7 2019 at 2:55 AM

7301 Turner Terrace

7301 Turner Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7301 Turner Terrace, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Remarkable opportunity to lease this wonderful updated home on a huge lot in established NRH neighborhood - feeds to sought-after schools in Birdville ISD! Large open living with a wood-burning fireplace, dining area & kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite & new stainless appliances. Huge 2nd living area beyond has walk-in closets & an updated bath - could work as a master suite instead of 2nd living area. Fresh paint throughout, replaced windows & attractive light stained hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard with storage building. Two car attached garage with opener plus 2-car carport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7301 Turner Terrace have any available units?
7301 Turner Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7301 Turner Terrace have?
Some of 7301 Turner Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7301 Turner Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7301 Turner Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7301 Turner Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7301 Turner Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7301 Turner Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7301 Turner Terrace offers parking.
Does 7301 Turner Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7301 Turner Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7301 Turner Terrace have a pool?
No, 7301 Turner Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7301 Turner Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7301 Turner Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7301 Turner Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7301 Turner Terrace has units with dishwashers.

