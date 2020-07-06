7301 Turner Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Remarkable opportunity to lease this wonderful updated home on a huge lot in established NRH neighborhood - feeds to sought-after schools in Birdville ISD! Large open living with a wood-burning fireplace, dining area & kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with white cabinets, granite & new stainless appliances. Huge 2nd living area beyond has walk-in closets & an updated bath - could work as a master suite instead of 2nd living area. Fresh paint throughout, replaced windows & attractive light stained hardwood floors. Huge fenced backyard with storage building. Two car attached garage with opener plus 2-car carport.