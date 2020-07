Amenities

Large living room in this two bedroom duplex, with a wood burning fire place. Kitchen and baths are ceramic tile, with new luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living area. New carpet in the bedrooms. Carport for two vehicles, and outside storage room and a fenced yard.