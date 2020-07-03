All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:22 AM

7300 Cindy Ct

7300 Cindy Court · No Longer Available
Location

7300 Cindy Court, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7300 Cindy Ct Available 06/21/19 "North Richland Hills Texas Homes For Rent" - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath Home in Birdville ISD. Stainless Steel appliances include a glass surface range, wood laminate flooring throughout and carpet in all Bedrooms. Granite Countertops in Kitchen and both Bathrooms. Wood burning fireplace, 2 car garage with remote access. This property backs up to a city park. Great for entertaining! Easy access to Loop 820/183, Shopping & Restaurants.

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE3725354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7300 Cindy Ct have any available units?
7300 Cindy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7300 Cindy Ct have?
Some of 7300 Cindy Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7300 Cindy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Cindy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Cindy Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7300 Cindy Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 7300 Cindy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Cindy Ct offers parking.
Does 7300 Cindy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Cindy Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Cindy Ct have a pool?
No, 7300 Cindy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Cindy Ct have accessible units?
No, 7300 Cindy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Cindy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Cindy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

