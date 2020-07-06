All apartments in North Richland Hills
How many bedrooms do you need?
7216 NE Loop 820

7216 Northeast Loop 820 · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Northeast Loop 820, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Richland Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute Duplex, 2 full bathrooms, no carpet, tile floors, nice little yard, very convenient location!
Pets on a case by case basis per landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 NE Loop 820 have any available units?
7216 NE Loop 820 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 NE Loop 820 have?
Some of 7216 NE Loop 820's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 NE Loop 820 currently offering any rent specials?
7216 NE Loop 820 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 NE Loop 820 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 NE Loop 820 is pet friendly.
Does 7216 NE Loop 820 offer parking?
Yes, 7216 NE Loop 820 offers parking.
Does 7216 NE Loop 820 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 NE Loop 820 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 NE Loop 820 have a pool?
No, 7216 NE Loop 820 does not have a pool.
Does 7216 NE Loop 820 have accessible units?
No, 7216 NE Loop 820 does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 NE Loop 820 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7216 NE Loop 820 has units with dishwashers.

