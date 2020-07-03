All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7216 Edinburg Dr

7216 Edinburg Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Edinburg Dr, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
North Park Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fa39f380fc ----
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in North Richland Hills. Convenient access to 820. Featured updates include tile in kitchen, hallway, and bathroom, carpet throughout bedrooms and living area. Huge back yard for entertaining guests.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Edinburg Dr have any available units?
7216 Edinburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Edinburg Dr have?
Some of 7216 Edinburg Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Edinburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Edinburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Edinburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7216 Edinburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7216 Edinburg Dr offer parking?
No, 7216 Edinburg Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Edinburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Edinburg Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Edinburg Dr have a pool?
No, 7216 Edinburg Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Edinburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 7216 Edinburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Edinburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Edinburg Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

