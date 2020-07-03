7216 Edinburg Dr

Amenities

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house located in North Richland Hills. Convenient access to 820. Featured updates include tile in kitchen, hallway, and bathroom, carpet throughout bedrooms and living area. Huge back yard for entertaining guests.To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



