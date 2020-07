Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great house in North Richland Hills, in an old established neighborhood. Ceramic tile and open concept kitchen with bar separating living area, a covered patio, storage building and lots of charm.



**PETS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL**



Anson Wheat, Leasing Agent



Specialized Property Management, Broker



License #0375514



817-513-0196



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.