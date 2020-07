Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This light and bright well maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home is ready for June movein. s half bath only. Open concept living & dining with pass thru bar into kitchen. Kitchen has tile backsplash, stainless refrigerator & pantry. Remodeled hall bath has spacious shower and master bedroom has half bath only. Entry closet and hall linen & hamper closet. French doors to enclosed back porch. Washer & dryer provided in 25 ft wide 2 car garage. Enjoy large treed eastern backyard.