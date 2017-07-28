All apartments in North Richland Hills
6929 Brixham Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 6:21 PM

6929 Brixham Drive

6929 Brixham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Brixham Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!

Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1526 sq ft, 2 story home in North Richland Hills. Open living room with tall ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Master suite features frameless walk in shower, luxurious tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet! Large back yard with shed for additional storage. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Brixham Drive have any available units?
6929 Brixham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6929 Brixham Drive have?
Some of 6929 Brixham Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6929 Brixham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Brixham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Brixham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 Brixham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6929 Brixham Drive offer parking?
No, 6929 Brixham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Brixham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Brixham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Brixham Drive have a pool?
No, 6929 Brixham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Brixham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6929 Brixham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Brixham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6929 Brixham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

