6929 Brixham Drive

No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Amazing 3 bed, 2 bath, 1526 sq ft, 2 story home in North Richland Hills. Open living room with tall ceilings and cozy fireplace. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space. Breakfast area. Master suite features frameless walk in shower, luxurious tub, dual sinks, and walk in closet! Large back yard with shed for additional storage. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



