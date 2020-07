Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This is 3 bed 2.5 bath 2 car garage with study room in nice neighbourhood .Granite counter, stainless steel dishwasher. Update baths,No carpet, wood floor in all bedrooms and tile in kitchen and bathroom.Cover patio in the front and back.Refrigerator,washer and dryer can stay with your own maintenance. No section 8. Please submit $50 application fee for who is older than 18 years old with 2 pay stub and ID. $350 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.