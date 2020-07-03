All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6856 Driffield Circle

6856 Driffield Circle East · No Longer Available
Location

6856 Driffield Circle East, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
You'll love this home 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in North Richland Hills is move-in ready! Great living area with a cozy fireplace, tons of natural light and high ceilings! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bedroom is down stairs, a family room upstairs with beautiful french doors that leads out to a wooden deck! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6856 Driffield Circle have any available units?
6856 Driffield Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6856 Driffield Circle have?
Some of 6856 Driffield Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6856 Driffield Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6856 Driffield Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6856 Driffield Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6856 Driffield Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6856 Driffield Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6856 Driffield Circle offers parking.
Does 6856 Driffield Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6856 Driffield Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6856 Driffield Circle have a pool?
No, 6856 Driffield Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6856 Driffield Circle have accessible units?
No, 6856 Driffield Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6856 Driffield Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6856 Driffield Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

