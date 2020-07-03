6856 Driffield Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

You'll love this home 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in North Richland Hills is move-in ready! Great living area with a cozy fireplace, tons of natural light and high ceilings! Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to a breakfast nook! The master bedroom is down stairs, a family room upstairs with beautiful french doors that leads out to a wooden deck! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.