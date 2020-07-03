6828 Ridgetop Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Price reduced to $1499 for a move in no later than February 1. This single story home has nice open floorpan, large family living space with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen with dining room. The laundry area is off the kitchen in the utility room which leads to the 2 car garage. The Master bedroom is good size with sunken tub and separate shower and 2 walk in closets. The secondary rooms are near by with a hall bath. The big yard is very large with mature trees. This home has fresh paint through out and is move in ready.