Last updated January 24 2020 at 1:27 PM

6828 Ridgetop Road

6828 Ridgetop Road · No Longer Available
Location

6828 Ridgetop Road, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price reduced to $1499 for a move in no later than February 1. This single story home has nice open floorpan, large family living space with wood burning fireplace opens to the kitchen with dining room. The laundry area is off the kitchen in the utility room which leads to the 2 car garage. The Master bedroom is good size with sunken tub and separate shower and 2 walk in closets. The secondary rooms are near by with a hall bath. The big yard is very large with mature trees. This home has fresh paint through out and is move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6828 Ridgetop Road have any available units?
6828 Ridgetop Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6828 Ridgetop Road have?
Some of 6828 Ridgetop Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6828 Ridgetop Road currently offering any rent specials?
6828 Ridgetop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6828 Ridgetop Road pet-friendly?
No, 6828 Ridgetop Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6828 Ridgetop Road offer parking?
Yes, 6828 Ridgetop Road offers parking.
Does 6828 Ridgetop Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6828 Ridgetop Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6828 Ridgetop Road have a pool?
No, 6828 Ridgetop Road does not have a pool.
Does 6828 Ridgetop Road have accessible units?
No, 6828 Ridgetop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6828 Ridgetop Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6828 Ridgetop Road has units with dishwashers.

