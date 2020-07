Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Nicely kept two bedroom duplex with one and a half bathrooms. Laminate vinyl flooring in living room, kitchen, & dining area. Carport has storage area attached. Additional storage shed is also in the backyard. Across the street from a grade school. Nearby shopping and major highways. Landlord pays for lawn maintenance in front yard only.