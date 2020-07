Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated

Gorgeous and Fully Remodeled Home in Birdville ISD with 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath, Hardwood and Porcelain Tile Floors, Granite Countertops, Large Kitchen, 2 Open Living Areas for Entertaining, New Laundry Room, Texas-sized Backyard with 2 Patios for even More Entertaining, 2 Car Garage, Storage Shed with Electricity, No Pets or Smokers. Quick Access to Multiple Freeways, Shopping, Dining, and DFW Airport.