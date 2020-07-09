All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:07 AM

6700 Dogwood Lane

6700 Dogwood Lane · No Longer Available
North Richland Hills
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

6700 Dogwood Lane, North Richland Hills, TX 76182
Foster Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
The pool will save you from the Hot TX summer in this gem of a home. The 4th bedroom would make a perfect study. The master bedroom is separate and overlooks the pool. Great covered patio. New solid surface flooring throughout the common areas and brandnew carpet in the bedrooms. POOL Maintenance included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Dogwood Lane have any available units?
6700 Dogwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Dogwood Lane have?
Some of 6700 Dogwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Dogwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Dogwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Dogwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Dogwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6700 Dogwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Dogwood Lane offers parking.
Does 6700 Dogwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Dogwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Dogwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6700 Dogwood Lane has a pool.
Does 6700 Dogwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 6700 Dogwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Dogwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6700 Dogwood Lane has units with dishwashers.

