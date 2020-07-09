6700 Dogwood Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

The pool will save you from the Hot TX summer in this gem of a home. The 4th bedroom would make a perfect study. The master bedroom is separate and overlooks the pool. Great covered patio. New solid surface flooring throughout the common areas and brandnew carpet in the bedrooms. POOL Maintenance included in rent.