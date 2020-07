Amenities

Fantastic Duplex in North Richland Hills! This property offers two bedrooms, two full baths & two-car garage. Walk into a nice open concept Living - Kitchen area with a wood-burning fireplace. Freshly painted with a nice designer color and new vinyl planking flooring. The kitchen has new appliances and new ceiling fans in the living area and bedrooms with walk-in closets and a laundry - pantry room. Won't last long!