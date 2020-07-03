6508 Chilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL ON THE INSIDE! Updates throughout the home, porcelain tile and wood laminate flooring. The master has an On-Suite Bathroom and sitting area that can be used for home office area. The 2nd bedroom also has is own FULL bathroom and walk in closet. Bedroom 3 has a separate bathroom. The Kitchen has Granite Counter tops, new cabinets & Built Ins, Stainless Steel appliances, the refrigerator will remain if needed. Covered patio to relax and enjoy the beautiful large backyard. 2 year lease term preferred.