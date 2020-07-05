All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 17 2019 at 5:36 AM

6504 Glenview Drive

6504 Glenview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6504 Glenview Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great little house in Birdville ISD with a HUGE yard! Actual rent amount in $1250 per month but that includes ALL BILLS PAID! Electric and water are included! Location is everything and this home is in the perfect spot! All applicants 18 and older must be able to pass a background check and have prior VERIFIABLE rental history. This home would be fantastic for a family wanting to be in a great school district with tons of outside space! The kitchen does NOT have a stove or refrigerator but the owner is willing to include them for an extra $300 deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6504 Glenview Drive have any available units?
6504 Glenview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
Is 6504 Glenview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6504 Glenview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6504 Glenview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive offer parking?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive have a pool?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive have accessible units?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6504 Glenview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6504 Glenview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

