6504 Glenview Drive

Great little house in Birdville ISD with a HUGE yard! Actual rent amount in $1250 per month but that includes ALL BILLS PAID! Electric and water are included! Location is everything and this home is in the perfect spot! All applicants 18 and older must be able to pass a background check and have prior VERIFIABLE rental history. This home would be fantastic for a family wanting to be in a great school district with tons of outside space! The kitchen does NOT have a stove or refrigerator but the owner is willing to include them for an extra $300 deposit.