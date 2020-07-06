All apartments in North Richland Hills
Last updated November 21 2019

5716 Cancun Drive

Location

5716 Cancun Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
$1250 for an 18-24 mo lease. Lovely 2-2 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Gorgeous granite countertops throughout, pretty neutral paint, wonderful vinyl flooring -great for those with allergies! Charming layout, spacious rooms, great living area with classic brick fireplace, nice kitchen with white cabinetry, large 14x12 master suite has private bath, both bedrooms have walk-in closets, two full-sized baths, nice covered porch, cozy backyard with a 19x6 storage building and an open deck for those relaxing evenings! Great locations near restaurants and shopping, centrally located to 820 and 183! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5716 Cancun Drive have any available units?
5716 Cancun Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5716 Cancun Drive have?
Some of 5716 Cancun Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5716 Cancun Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5716 Cancun Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5716 Cancun Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5716 Cancun Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5716 Cancun Drive offer parking?
No, 5716 Cancun Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5716 Cancun Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5716 Cancun Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5716 Cancun Drive have a pool?
No, 5716 Cancun Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5716 Cancun Drive have accessible units?
No, 5716 Cancun Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5716 Cancun Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5716 Cancun Drive has units with dishwashers.

