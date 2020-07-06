5716 Cancun Drive

Amenities

$1250 for an 18-24 mo lease. Lovely 2-2 Duplex in North Richland Hills, Birdville ISD! Gorgeous granite countertops throughout, pretty neutral paint, wonderful vinyl flooring -great for those with allergies! Charming layout, spacious rooms, great living area with classic brick fireplace, nice kitchen with white cabinetry, large 14x12 master suite has private bath, both bedrooms have walk-in closets, two full-sized baths, nice covered porch, cozy backyard with a 19x6 storage building and an open deck for those relaxing evenings! Great locations near restaurants and shopping, centrally located to 820 and 183! Won't last long!