5630 Westchase Drive

dishwasher parking fireplace microwave

Great split bedroom layout with each bedroom connected to their own personal bathroom (1 bedroom bathroom has door 2 doors so guests can use it as a guest bath)! Ideal layout and finish out, beautiful wood plank floors throughout (even in bedrooms), plenty of storage and in the heart of North Richland Hills right off of Davis Blvd. Bright light with big beautiful windows, the pictures do not do this home justice so you will have to schedule a tour to see it for yourself today and apply online soon after, currently occupied, tenant will be moving out end of June so will be ready for your move in by mid July!