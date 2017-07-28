All apartments in North Richland Hills
Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
5608 Jamaica Circle
Last updated October 9 2019 at 6:58 AM

5608 Jamaica Circle

5608 Jamaica Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5608 Jamaica Circle, North Richland Hills, TX 76180
Holiday West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Now available for lease is this beautiful home with Custom features throughout! You are going to love this 1-story 3-2-2 home! Upgrades include wood floors throughout all dry areas, Updated Kitchen with moveable Island, Vinyl Windows for lower utility bills, Neutral Paint, Walk-in Closets, Brick-Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Custom Pantry-Laundry area, Updated Lighting & Fixtures, large backyard with open patio. Master bathroom has large walk in closet and custom tiled shower surround. Extra parking in addition to oversized garage...This one feels like home!! Located Close to Parks, Schools, Shopping, & Dining! Apply online at Zumper.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5608 Jamaica Circle have any available units?
5608 Jamaica Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 5608 Jamaica Circle have?
Some of 5608 Jamaica Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5608 Jamaica Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5608 Jamaica Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5608 Jamaica Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5608 Jamaica Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 5608 Jamaica Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5608 Jamaica Circle offers parking.
Does 5608 Jamaica Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5608 Jamaica Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5608 Jamaica Circle have a pool?
No, 5608 Jamaica Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5608 Jamaica Circle have accessible units?
No, 5608 Jamaica Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5608 Jamaica Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5608 Jamaica Circle has units with dishwashers.

