5608 Jamaica Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Now available for lease is this beautiful home with Custom features throughout! You are going to love this 1-story 3-2-2 home! Upgrades include wood floors throughout all dry areas, Updated Kitchen with moveable Island, Vinyl Windows for lower utility bills, Neutral Paint, Walk-in Closets, Brick-Wood Burning Fireplace, Large Custom Pantry-Laundry area, Updated Lighting & Fixtures, large backyard with open patio. Master bathroom has large walk in closet and custom tiled shower surround. Extra parking in addition to oversized garage...This one feels like home!! Located Close to Parks, Schools, Shopping, & Dining! Apply online at Zumper.