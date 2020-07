Amenities

This newly remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home is now available! You'll love the open floor plan, bonus room, large kitchen, great yard, and covered patio. The bedrooms are large with a huge master closet. There's fresh paint, granite in the kitchens and bathrooms, new flooring, and new fixtures throughout. The schools are highly rated and the area is great with easy access to 183, 121, 820. Schedule a showing today!