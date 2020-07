Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Location...location! Cozy two bed, two bath garden home with private covered patio area. Newly upgraded! Granite counter tops, stainless appliances, large undermount stainless sink, new wood like tile. Also, new windows installed through out, new paint and new fixtures. Minutes from shops, restaurants and schools. Easy highway access! Lawn care maintenance is only $10.00 per mow!