Home
/
North Richland Hills, TX
/
4633 Hillside Drive
Last updated November 26 2019 at 1:11 PM

4633 Hillside Drive

4633 Hillside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4633 Hillside Drive, North Richland Hills, TX 76180

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in Parkridge Estates has fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl click flooring. Two living areas and two dinning areas. Large garage, large enclosed sun rooms and large utility shed in backyard. Easy access to 820, 181 and 121. Owner will still have use of one of the storage units that has a window unit. Tenant will receive a monthly credit of $25.00 for reimbursement of electricity usage. Owner will provide a min of 24 hours notice to tenant to access to the shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4633 Hillside Drive have any available units?
4633 Hillside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Richland Hills, TX.
How much is rent in North Richland Hills, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly North Richland Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4633 Hillside Drive have?
Some of 4633 Hillside Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4633 Hillside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4633 Hillside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4633 Hillside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4633 Hillside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Richland Hills.
Does 4633 Hillside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4633 Hillside Drive offers parking.
Does 4633 Hillside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4633 Hillside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4633 Hillside Drive have a pool?
No, 4633 Hillside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4633 Hillside Drive have accessible units?
No, 4633 Hillside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4633 Hillside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4633 Hillside Drive has units with dishwashers.

