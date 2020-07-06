4633 Hillside Drive

Amenities

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in Parkridge Estates has fresh paint, new carpet and new vinyl click flooring. Two living areas and two dinning areas. Large garage, large enclosed sun rooms and large utility shed in backyard. Easy access to 820, 181 and 121. Owner will still have use of one of the storage units that has a window unit. Tenant will receive a monthly credit of $25.00 for reimbursement of electricity usage. Owner will provide a min of 24 hours notice to tenant to access to the shed.