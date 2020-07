Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in well established neighborhood. Centrally located in the heart of the Metroplex. Current owner inherited this property from her mother. New carpet, brand new class 3 roof, and fresh paint in living rooms and bedrooms. Nice yard with large trees.