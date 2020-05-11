Amenities
949 Brown Rock Available 10/11/19 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away From Shopping! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away From Shopping! This Home Comes Complete with Island Kitchen w/Beautiful Tiled Countertops, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in the Bedrooms, and a Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.
Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources
