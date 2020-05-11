All apartments in New Braunfels
Last updated September 16 2019 at 8:51 PM

949 Brown Rock

949 Brown Rock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

949 Brown Rock Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
949 Brown Rock Available 10/11/19 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away From Shopping! - 3/2/2 Duplex Home with Easy Access to IH 35 and Minutes Away From Shopping! This Home Comes Complete with Island Kitchen w/Beautiful Tiled Countertops, Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Breakfast Bar, High Ceilings, Ceiling Fans, Wood Look Tile Flooring with Carpet in the Bedrooms, and a Fenced in Backyard! CISD. 2 Pets Max.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE4295371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 949 Brown Rock have any available units?
949 Brown Rock doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 949 Brown Rock have?
Some of 949 Brown Rock's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 949 Brown Rock currently offering any rent specials?
949 Brown Rock is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 949 Brown Rock pet-friendly?
Yes, 949 Brown Rock is pet friendly.
Does 949 Brown Rock offer parking?
Yes, 949 Brown Rock offers parking.
Does 949 Brown Rock have units with washers and dryers?
No, 949 Brown Rock does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 949 Brown Rock have a pool?
No, 949 Brown Rock does not have a pool.
Does 949 Brown Rock have accessible units?
No, 949 Brown Rock does not have accessible units.
Does 949 Brown Rock have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 949 Brown Rock has units with dishwashers.
Does 949 Brown Rock have units with air conditioning?
No, 949 Brown Rock does not have units with air conditioning.
