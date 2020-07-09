All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 841 Timber Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
841 Timber Drive
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

841 Timber Drive

841 Timber Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

841 Timber Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous recently updated single story brick home w/soaring oak trees. Enjoy the open floor plan, spacious living area & separate dining. Updated easy to care for wood-like laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated smooth top cook top & solid counter tops that appeal to the modern, victorian tin backsplash & original white painted wood cabinets will appeal to your nostalgic side. Oversize laundry room to include washer & dryer & lots of cabinets for storage & a convenient sink. Just off the laundry room is a bonus room great use for an office, or storage. Light & bright walls continue through the house & into the bathrooms that have updated fixtures & lots of cabinet & storage spaces. MBR w/ full bath & walk-in closet w/plenty of room for hanging clothes & shelves for storage. Spend your evenings & weekends in the tree-shaded oasis of your backyard while grilling & relaxing on the large covered patio. You won't have to worry about taking care of this beautiful landscaping, as the cost is included in the rent. Located just minuet from downtown New Braunfels!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Timber Drive have any available units?
841 Timber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 841 Timber Drive have?
Some of 841 Timber Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Timber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
841 Timber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Timber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 841 Timber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Braunfels.
Does 841 Timber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 841 Timber Drive offers parking.
Does 841 Timber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 841 Timber Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Timber Drive have a pool?
No, 841 Timber Drive does not have a pool.
Does 841 Timber Drive have accessible units?
No, 841 Timber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Timber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Timber Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Timber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Timber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon House
1747 FM-1101
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Springs at Creekside
2980 Creek Bend Drive
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Creekside Vue Apartments
2120 Stephens Pl
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Berkshire Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 BedroomsNew Braunfels Apartments with Parking
New Braunfels Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew Braunfels Pet Friendly Places
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas