841 Timber Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous recently updated single story brick home w/soaring oak trees. Enjoy the open floor plan, spacious living area & separate dining. Updated easy to care for wood-like laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen has updated smooth top cook top & solid counter tops that appeal to the modern, victorian tin backsplash & original white painted wood cabinets will appeal to your nostalgic side. Oversize laundry room to include washer & dryer & lots of cabinets for storage & a convenient sink. Just off the laundry room is a bonus room great use for an office, or storage. Light & bright walls continue through the house & into the bathrooms that have updated fixtures & lots of cabinet & storage spaces. MBR w/ full bath & walk-in closet w/plenty of room for hanging clothes & shelves for storage. Spend your evenings & weekends in the tree-shaded oasis of your backyard while grilling & relaxing on the large covered patio. You won't have to worry about taking care of this beautiful landscaping, as the cost is included in the rent. Located just minuet from downtown New Braunfels!