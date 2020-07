Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

This lovely 2 story, move-in ready home features a spacious, open floor plan w/ M/BR & secondary bdrm downstairs. Formal dining room, dine-in KT w/ granite counter tops opens to large living room. M/BR w/ full bath, walk-in closet, double vanity, tub/shower separate & whirlpool tub. Two bdrms w/ one full bath for guests & large game room upstairs. Great location in South New Braunfels making it an easy commute into SA and into quaint downtown New Braunfels. This home is a must see!