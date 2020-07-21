All apartments in New Braunfels
566 Creekside Circle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

566 Creekside Circle

566 Creekside Circle · No Longer Available
Location

566 Creekside Circle, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Open Floorplan! Two Story Duplex Home Close to Shopping & Entertainment! - Great Open Floorplan! Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Comes with Many Features Including Automatic Sprinkler System, Fenced in Backyard w/ Back Patio, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Stove, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops, High Ceilings, and Walk in Closets. Floorplan #2800. CISD. 1 Pet Max - Must Be Approved by Owner.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2458800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 566 Creekside Circle have any available units?
566 Creekside Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 566 Creekside Circle have?
Some of 566 Creekside Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 566 Creekside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
566 Creekside Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 566 Creekside Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 566 Creekside Circle is pet friendly.
Does 566 Creekside Circle offer parking?
Yes, 566 Creekside Circle offers parking.
Does 566 Creekside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 566 Creekside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 566 Creekside Circle have a pool?
No, 566 Creekside Circle does not have a pool.
Does 566 Creekside Circle have accessible units?
No, 566 Creekside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 566 Creekside Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 566 Creekside Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 566 Creekside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 566 Creekside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
