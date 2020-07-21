566 Creekside Circle

Amenities
Great Open Floorplan! Two Story Duplex Home Close to Shopping & Entertainment! - Great Open Floorplan! Two Story 3/2.5/2 Duplex Home Close to Shopping & Entertainment! This Home Comes with Many Features Including Automatic Sprinkler System, Fenced in Backyard w/ Back Patio, Xeriscape Front Yard, Garage Door Opener, Wood Look Tile Flooring w/Carpet in Bedrooms, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave, Stove, Beautiful Tiled Kitchen Countertops, High Ceilings, and Walk in Closets. Floorplan #2800. CISD. 1 Pet Max - Must Be Approved by Owner.
Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites.
