Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

402 Oakwood Blvd

402 Oakwood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

402 Oakwood Boulevard, New Braunfels, TX 78130
Oakwood Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
402 Oakwood Blvd Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home in Oakwood Estates on Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Trees! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home in Oakwood Estates sitting on a Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Trees! This Home Features a Study/Office Area, Double Oven, Stove Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Stained Concrete & Tile Floors with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Nice Covered Patio, Large Backyard, Garden Area and a Green House. Must See! NBISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 45lbs Max.

*Green House + Garden Must Be Maintained By Tenant If Used

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2253033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have any available units?
402 Oakwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 402 Oakwood Blvd have?
Some of 402 Oakwood Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Oakwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
402 Oakwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Oakwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 Oakwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 402 Oakwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Oakwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 402 Oakwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 402 Oakwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Oakwood Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Oakwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Oakwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
