402 Oakwood Blvd Available 07/15/19 Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home in Oakwood Estates on Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Trees! - Beautiful 3/2.5/2 Home in Oakwood Estates sitting on a Corner Lot with Gorgeous Mature Trees! This Home Features a Study/Office Area, Double Oven, Stove Top, Dishwasher, Microwave, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Stained Concrete & Tile Floors with Carpet in the Bedrooms, Nice Covered Patio, Large Backyard, Garden Area and a Green House. Must See! NBISD Schools. 2 Pets Max, 45lbs Max.



*Green House + Garden Must Be Maintained By Tenant If Used



