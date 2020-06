Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

New Braunfels~Beautiful Modern 3 Bdrm~Stained Concrete Floors Throughout - Gorgeous single story 3 bedroom 2 bath with high ceilings and stained concrete floors throughout the entire home. (No Carpet) Open kitchen boast granite countertops, black appliance package including fridge and above the range microwave, and ample storage with 42" cabinets to the ceiling. Master bedroom suite with direct access to backyard and covered patio and large walk-in closet. Private fenced backyard and 2 car attached garage. Call to schedule a tour today. You will not be disappointed! Pets welcome with breed restrictions.



(RLNE5815974)