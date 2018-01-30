All apartments in New Braunfels
1274 Hillcrest
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:44 PM

1274 Hillcrest

1274 Hillcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1274 Hillcrest Drive, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1274 Hillcrest Available 05/14/20 Spacious 2/1/1 Duplex Close To Gruene! Great Location! - Spacious 2/1/1 Duplex Close To Gruene! Great Location! Features Include: Wood Burning Fireplace In Living Room, Large Kitchen with Stove and Dishwasher, Ceiling Fans, Vinyl Wood Flooring, Walk-In Closet In Master Bedroom, and Partially Fenced Backyard with Mature Shade Trees. Mow/Trim of Front & Backyard Included with Rent. CISD Schools. Pets Negotiable.

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE2798056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1274 Hillcrest have any available units?
1274 Hillcrest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Braunfels, TX.
What amenities does 1274 Hillcrest have?
Some of 1274 Hillcrest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1274 Hillcrest currently offering any rent specials?
1274 Hillcrest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1274 Hillcrest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1274 Hillcrest is pet friendly.
Does 1274 Hillcrest offer parking?
No, 1274 Hillcrest does not offer parking.
Does 1274 Hillcrest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1274 Hillcrest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1274 Hillcrest have a pool?
No, 1274 Hillcrest does not have a pool.
Does 1274 Hillcrest have accessible units?
No, 1274 Hillcrest does not have accessible units.
Does 1274 Hillcrest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1274 Hillcrest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1274 Hillcrest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1274 Hillcrest does not have units with air conditioning.

