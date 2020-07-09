1187 CREEKSIDE ORCHARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury duplex with new carpet and fresh paint. Includes refrigerator. 2 weeks free rent with 18 month or longer lease. Very close to Creekside shopping and hospitals. Fast growing area is convenient and desired. Granite counters, subway tile backsplash, wood look tile in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Tandem 2 car garage with large driveway. HOA cares for front yard. Ready 22 May. Please bring complete applications and certified funds with picture ID to office.