1187 CREEKSIDE ORCHARD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:36 AM

1187 CREEKSIDE ORCHARD

1187 Creekside Orchard · No Longer Available
Location

1187 Creekside Orchard, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Amenities

granite counters
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Luxury duplex with new carpet and fresh paint. Includes refrigerator. 2 weeks free rent with 18 month or longer lease. Very close to Creekside shopping and hospitals. Fast growing area is convenient and desired. Granite counters, subway tile backsplash, wood look tile in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Tandem 2 car garage with large driveway. HOA cares for front yard. Ready 22 May. Please bring complete applications and certified funds with picture ID to office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

