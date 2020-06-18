All apartments in New Braunfels
Find more places like 1030 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Braunfels, TX
/
1030 Cole Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1030 Cole Avenue

1030 Cole Avenue · (830) 625-8065 ext. 201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New Braunfels
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1030 Cole Avenue, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1030 Cole Avenue · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! - Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! Close to Landa Park and Golf Course! This Home Features Updated Kitchen Countertops, Built In Oven, Brand New Stove Top, Dishwasher, New Faux Wood Blinds, Open Concept Kitchen, Fireplace, Wood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Window Units, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Mature Trees, and 1/1 Guest House! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 30lbs Max.

*No Island Privileges!

Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources

(RLNE5683030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Cole Avenue have any available units?
1030 Cole Avenue has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1030 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 1030 Cole Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Cole Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Cole Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 1030 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 1030 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1030 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Cole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Cole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1030 Cole Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Sierra
520 FM 306
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Villas at Sundance
2056 Sundance Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Ranch at the Guadalupe
1355 Ranch Pkwy
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way
New Braunfels, TX 78130
The Landmark
144 Landa St
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Mission Hill
2745 Westpointe Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132
Tacara Westpointe Village
2215 Independence Dr
New Braunfels, TX 78132

Similar Pages

New Braunfels 1 BedroomsNew Braunfels 2 Bedrooms
New Braunfels Apartments with ParkingNew Braunfels Dog Friendly Apartments
New Braunfels Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TX
Boerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXBee Cave, TX
Lakeway, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXBarton Creek, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity