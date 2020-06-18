1030 Cole Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! - Location Location Location! Recently Updated 1/1 Cottage w/ Energy Efficient Guest House! Close to Landa Park and Golf Course! This Home Features Updated Kitchen Countertops, Built In Oven, Brand New Stove Top, Dishwasher, New Faux Wood Blinds, Open Concept Kitchen, Fireplace, Wood/Tile/Carpet Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Window Units, Privacy Fenced Backyard with Mature Trees, and 1/1 Guest House! NBISD. 1 Pet Max, 30lbs Max.



*No Island Privileges!



Avoid Scams! Verify All Listings with Property Professionals, Inc. Only Apply Directly with PPI and Not on 3rd Party Sites. https://www.propertynb.com/application-resources



(RLNE5683030)