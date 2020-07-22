All apartments in Montgomery County
Find more places like 30507 Ginger Trace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery County, TX
/
30507 Ginger Trace Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:49 AM

30507 Ginger Trace Drive

30507 Ginger Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

30507 Ginger Trace Drive, Montgomery County, TX 77386

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake floorplan is an exciting 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home with lots of character. This home offers downstairs master bedroom, gameroom, and large walk-in closets in all 4 bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have any available units?
30507 Ginger Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Montgomery County, TX.
What amenities does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have?
Some of 30507 Ginger Trace Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30507 Ginger Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
30507 Ginger Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30507 Ginger Trace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30507 Ginger Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 30507 Ginger Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Estates Woodland
30685 FM-2978
Magnolia, TX 77354
Plantation at the Woodlands
3720 College Park Dr
The Woodlands, TX 77384
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive
Porter Heights, TX 77357
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way
Conroe, TX 77385
Timbers of Pine Hollow
2020 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Autumn Wood
2021 Plantation Dr
Conroe, TX 77301
Alden Landing
7575 Gosling Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77382
Lexington
12000 Sawmill Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77380

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TXBryan, TX
Galveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXHuntsville, TXTomball, TXAtascocita, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXJersey Village, TX
Channelview, TXMont Belvieu, TXHempstead, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TXLa Porte, TXSealy, TXPecan Grove, TXRichmond, TXBellville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch